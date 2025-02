This Day In Music

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MARCH 28: Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee arrive at the Rodeo Drive Walk of Style Event Honoring Tom Ford on March 28, 2004 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)

Feb 19, 1995

Tommy Lee & Pamela Anderson

How could we forget this day? Remember all the press it generated? It was EVERYWHERE!

On this day in music - Motley Crue drummer, Tommy Lee, and Baywatch actress, Pamela Anderson, got married on a Cancun beach in Mexico.

Pamela wore a white bikini at the ceremony.

Anderson and Lee got married only four days after meeting..

and they divorced in 1998.