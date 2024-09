Shania Twain Shania Twain performs during her Queen of Me tour at PNC Music Pavilion in Charlotte on June 28, 2023. (Richard Thigpen)

Sept 5,1999

On this date in 1999, Shania Twain went to #1! After spending 58 weeks (that’s A LOT) on the UK album chart for the album, ‘Come On Over.’

It was and still is a HUGE album.. the best-selling country music album, and the second best-selling studio album by a female act with songs like Man! I Feel Like A Woman, You’re Still The One, and That Don’t Impress Me Much.

The album has sold more than 40 million copies worldwide!!