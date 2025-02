John Travolta will reprise "Summer Nights," a hit from "Grease," in a Super Bowl ad on Sunday.

Happy Birthday, John Travolta!

Feb 18th, 1954

John turns 71 today. 🎂

He’s one of my all time favorites. I was SO fortunate to interview him and he actually sang part of the song “Oh Sandy” from Grease...

and replaced Sandy with Kristy! YEP. He was SO NICE TO DO THAT!

We know him from his acting and dancing, of course.. but also songs like the ones from Grease!

You’re The One That I Want will always be one of his big hits!