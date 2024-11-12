These Will Crush Your Motivation At Work

Organizing Your At Home Workspace A shot of a messy desk in a home office, the room is small and cluttered, on the desk is three computer monitors and office supplies. (DGLimages)

Here are the TOP 5. Do you agree? what else would you add to this list?

1. Rude manager. Your boss isn’t the best.

2. Poor technology. Your computer, uggghhh.

3. Constant calls or meetings. You don’t have time to get actual work done.

4. A lack of flexibility. Like getting in trouble if you’re three minutes late.

5. You only get negative feedback, never anything positive.

So now I have to search for a survey that lists the BEST motivators at work! Little things make a huge difference!

For more info: https://www.the-sun.com/news/12719834/tool-helps-workers-give-tricky-feedback/