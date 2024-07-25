“There are only 2 places in the world where we can live happy—at home & in Paris.” - Hemingway #tbt

Let’s rewind to April of 2019, before the “big pause” was hit on the world.

Looking at flights for a wedding in South Italy, I kept encountering the same layover... Paris. It was always 7 hours too.

Off I went to Google -- “Is 7 hours enough time to spend in Paris?” The answer I received, in short, was “Non.”

So, after determining what time I needed to be in Puglia, Italy for the wedding, and realizing I had a little time to play with, off I went to book my flights.

Miami to Paris was my first leg, and then Puglia the next day, with a quick stop in Rome. I had 18 hours to play with, in Paris, so next step was booking a hotel.

I eventually landed on a spot just up the road from the Eiffel Tower.

Hotel in Paris

It was a cute little boutique hotel, serving more as “home base” to shower a couple times and change clothes before heading off to my next adventure. No sleep was had there!

Mike Kruz and Eiffel Tower

There was the famed tower and a guided tour of the Louvre. From cruising the River Seine to Notre-Dame and Sacré-Cœur along with a few more stops in between, I sure made the best use of my 17 or 18 hours in “The City of Light!”

Mike Kruz and Mona Lisa

With all these familiar sites on TV from the Olympics and memories of this whirlwind trip in my mind, I long to return to Paris.

Hopefully sooner than later... and... for at least a couple days next time! 😉

