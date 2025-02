Restuarnts are spreading the luck of the Irish with deals and freebies on St. Patrick's Day.

Time to move the GREEN shirts to the front of the closet and get ready to celebrate St Patty’s Day in Tampa!

The River O’ Green Festival is back this year and you know the deal - it will totally transform the Hillsborough River into a shimmering emerald green color!

Want to participate?

Saturday, March 15, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park is when it all happens.

There will be live entertainment, games, food, and more! 🍀🍀🍀