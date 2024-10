Halloween Decorations In Poland Halloween pumpkin decoration is seen outside a restaurant in Krakow, Poland on October 30, 2023. (Photo by Beata Zawrzel/NurPhoto via Getty Images) (NurPhoto/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

One week from today - A Nightmare On Franklin Street is back! Ghost tour anyone? Scary movie?

Check out their film schedule and book a tour: https://tampatheatre.org/

See movies like:

The Birds

Sixth Sense

Carrie

Prom Night

Scream

Beetlejuice

and so many others including HALLOWEEN on.. you guessed it, HALLOWEEN! 😲🎃