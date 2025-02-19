Tampa Ranked in Top 10 For Financial Distress

Wow.

Okay.. so here’s the deal. If you’re worried about finances and struggling to stay on top of bills in Tampa - you’re not alone!

According to a new study - Tampa came in at #8 for the most people in financial distress.

Jacksonville #3

Orlando #6

Miami #9

“WalletHub defines financial distress as having a credit account in forbearance or with deferred payments, meaning the account holder has been granted temporary relief from making payments due to financial hardship,” the study says.

Houston was #1

Atlanta #2

https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-hillsborough/tampa-ranks-among-top-10-cities-with-most-people-in-financial-distress-study




