Tampa Ranked in Top 10 For Financial Distress

By Kristy Knight

Wow.

Okay.. so here’s the deal. If you’re worried about finances and struggling to stay on top of bills in Tampa - you’re not alone!

According to a new study - Tampa came in at #8 for the most people in financial distress.

Jacksonville #3

Orlando #6

Miami #9

“WalletHub defines financial distress as having a credit account in forbearance or with deferred payments, meaning the account holder has been granted temporary relief from making payments due to financial hardship,” the study says.

Houston was #1

Atlanta #2

For more click HERE: https://www.abcactionnews.com/news/region-hillsborough/tampa-ranks-among-top-10-cities-with-most-people-in-financial-distress-study


