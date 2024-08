According to a new survey by Clever Real Estate these cities are the TOP 10 MOST DESIRABLE! And look which city is #1!!!!

Tampa, FL

Charlotte, NC

Virginia Beach, VA

Nashville, TN

Orlando, FL

Raleigh, NC

Atlanta, GA

Denver, CO

Las Vegas, NV

Miami, FL

Florida also topped the list as the Most Sought After State! ☀️🏖️🌅