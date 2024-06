This is the week to get some deals at some of your favorite restaurants! It actually started on June 13th and runs through June 23rd, so there’s still lots of time to eat out! They’ve been doing this every year for 18 years - just ask for the Tampa Bay Restaurant Week menu.

Here’s a list of some of the participating places. Find out more at tampabayrestaurantweek.com:

4 Rivers Smokehouse

Ava

Birch and Vine

Bon Appetit

Flamestone

Kona Grill

Seasons 52

The Pearl