Tampa Bay Lightning Helping The Community

By Kristy Knight

Don’t just enjoy the games this week at the Amalie - help the community at the same time:

The team’s holding a food/supply drive during their first two home games this week to benefit community members affected by Hurricane Milton. Benefiting three partners around the region, including Feeding Tampa Bay, Metropolitan Ministries and the University Area Community Development Corporation.

Fans can donate the following items starting at 5 p.m. on Ford Thunder Alley, just outside AMALIE Arena:

  • Non-perishable food, including canned fruits & vegetables, canned proteins, peanut butter, cereal & granola bars, family-sized juice, shelf-stable milk, and drygoods
  • Manual can openers & wrapped plastic utensils
  • Cleaning supplies (trash bags, sanitizing wipes, laundry detergent pods)
  • Hygiene items
  • Diapers & baby formula

The team also donated $1 million to #TAMPBAYSTRONG Campaign on Tuesday for hurricane relief and recovery efforts for Hurricane Milton.

#GoBolts #TampaBayStrong

