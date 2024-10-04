Talk about SUPER DUPER Casual Friday!

Bathrobes are (allegedly) the hot new fashion trend

bathrobe

By Mike Kruz

In jeans today at work? You MIGHT be overdressed...

BATHROBES are the hot new fashion trend for fall, and not ironically.

Sure, with the pandemic and lockdowns we got a little lax when it came to our attire, and the New York Post points that out as a reason...

But, as more and more bathrobe-inspired dresses are hitting red carpets and runways, Vogue magazine says they’re on board with the new trend. Maybe it’s just celebs like Angelina Jolie who can get away with it...

Or give it a shot... feel free to wear your robe to work or to the grocery store this weekend... nobody will think you’re nuts!

The Dude abides!

Lebowski


Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

