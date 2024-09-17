You know when someone asks - if you could only eat one food every day, what would it be? TACOS would be on the top of my list!
It’s TACO TUESDAY. Make dinner easy on yourself tonight.
Here are some of the best tacos places to check out, according to Yelp:
Taco Dirty - SoHo
Los Chapos Tacos - Ybor City
Green Lemon - SoHo
Miguelito’s Taqueria Y Tequilas - South Tampa
Bar Taco - Hyde Park
Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant - Carrollwood
Xtreme Tacos - Seminole Heights
Don Julio’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Tampa Palms
Let us know YOUR favorite place to eat 🌮🌮 TACOS!