By Kristy Knight

You know when someone asks - if you could only eat one food every day, what would it be? TACOS would be on the top of my list!

It’s TACO TUESDAY. Make dinner easy on yourself tonight.

Here are some of the best tacos places to check out, according to Yelp:

Taco Dirty - SoHo

Los Chapos Tacos - Ybor City

Green Lemon - SoHo

Miguelito’s Taqueria Y Tequilas - South Tampa

Bar Taco - Hyde Park

Senor Tequila Mexican Restaurant - Carrollwood

Xtreme Tacos - Seminole Heights

Don Julio’s Authentic Mexican Cuisine - Tampa Palms

Let us know YOUR favorite place to eat 🌮🌮 TACOS!

