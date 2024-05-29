Summer Movies

Remember last Summer when we all saw Barbie?? Well another Summer is here, so grab the popcorn! And if you’re like me, add some Junior Mints (they’re my favorite!)

What movie are you looking forward to seeing this Summer? Many of the big ones are based off of other movies.. prequels and sequels are the thing now!

Inside Out 2 - June 14th (Loved the first one? Just wait!)

A Quiet Place: Day One - June 28th (This is the prequel to the movie, A Quiet Place, and it’s supposed to be great.)

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F - July 3 (It’s the big 4th of July movie with Eddie Murphy!)

Twisters - July 19 (I absolutely loved the first movie with Helen Hunt, and can’t wait to see what this one is like.)

Deadpool and Wolverine - July 26 (Ryan Reynolds AND Hugh Jackman!? I’m there!)