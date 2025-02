Start Your Resolutions NOW

Yes, you can start your New Years Resolutions in February! Why not?

The big thing is to just.. START!

Here are some ACHIEVABLE RESOLUTIONS I found in Good Housekeeping:

Gratitude Journal

Family Time

Create A Budget

Be More Mindful

Cook New Foods

Read More Books

Add Cleaning To The Calendar

and soooo many more HERE: https://www.goodhousekeeping.com/health/wellness/advice/g985/achievable-new-year-resolutions/