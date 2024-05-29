Ever notice how short trips can make you feel soooo good!? Sometimes getting away for two or three days is all you need! And lucky for us - there are a bunch of beautiful places to visit in our State! We just got back from a few days in St Augustine and finally went to see the Lighthouse. Full disclosure, I didn’t walk up the 200+ spiral staircase to the top, but definitely enjoyed my time there and got some amazing pictures. They have hands on activities for the kids and a museum to check out. PLUS, their gift store is awesome with jewelry, prints, and all kinds of collectibles.

We also went to the San Sebastian Winery for the first time. They do wine tastings and have a lovely inside and outside area for you to eat. The food was great and if you catch it on a day where’s there’s live music on the patio, the experience is even better!

Also, must-sees in my opinion are the Lightner Museum and Flagler College. They are both BEAUTIFUL and have the best backdrops for pictures! Tour both and you’ll see what I mean. One of the best spots for pictures is the bridge and pond in the center of the Lightner Museum Courtyard.

You could also check out..

The Fort

The Hop on and off Trolley

A Scenic Cruise or Kayak Tour

St George Street

AND THERE ARE SO MANY MORE THINGS TO DO IN ST AUGUSTINE! Enjoy.