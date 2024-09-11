Spooky Season Date Ideas

By Kristy Knight

Spooky Season is considered Sept/October and it can be a lot of fun! Especially if you’re looking for some spooky-kind of date ideas!

Check these out and let me know your favorites.. you can see all 31 ideas here:

https://www.thepioneerwoman.com/holidays-celebrations/g37012154/halloween-date-ideas/from thepioneerwoman.com

Have A Candlelit Dinner

Attend A Halloween Theme Night/Theme Park

Stay At A Haunted Hotel

Go Apple Picking

Get Your Fortunes Told

Go On A Hayride

Have A Bonfire Date Night

Take A Ghost Tour

Cook A Halloween Themed Dinner Together

Visit A Haunted House







