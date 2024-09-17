SPOOKY🦇 Events In Tampa Bay

EERIE EVENING AT THE TAMPA BAY HOTEL: It’s become a tradition for my family to visit the Henry B Plant Museum for the Victorian Christmas Stroll every year, but I’ve never been to this event. I totally want to go! We’ll be transported back to the 1900s after a terrible crime has been committed.. 😲 There will be clues and evidence scattered throughout the spooky rooms of the former Tampa Bay Hotel, and you can try to solve the mystery! AND get the experience of being there AFTER-DARK! October 18-20th and October 25-27th.

TAMPA THEATRE GHOST TOURS: I’ve been to Tampa Theatre many times for events and movies, but never went on a ghost tour there! 👻 Get a group of your friends together for this 90 minute tour throughout the historic movie house. You’ll experience all three levels while hearing all kinds of stories about the building and its past. The Tampa Theatre is one of Tampa’s most haunted buildings! October 11-31st.

A NIGHTMARE ON FRANKLIN STREET: 16 nights of fright with classic horror movies like Carrie, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, The Birds, Beetlejuice, and the Sixth Sense, special guests, spooky storytelling, and much more, at Tampa Theatre. October 11-31st.

Find out more info about these events, and others, here: https://tampabaydatenightguide.com/halloween-in-tampa-bay/
















