In Tampa Bay, spooky season sure looks and feels a little different this time around after Hurricanes Helene and Milton, but several residents are keeping the spirit of the season alive with some creative uses for storm debris.

Take Rachael and Sara Coy, for example, who decided to paint tree stumps for Halloween, to look like jack-o-lanterns and calling them “stumpkins”! 🎃

Rachael Coy's "stumpkins." Photo: Courtesy of Rachel Coy

Or, how about Suzy Minkler and her “sandbag ghosts”? 👻

Photo: Courtesy of Suzy Minkler

Boo! 👻 Sooo cute! 😊 Happy (early) Halloween!