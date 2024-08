Snoop Dogg's Olympics PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 31: Snoop Dogg attends the Women's Preliminary Phase Pool C match between Team United States and Team France on day five of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at on July 31, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) (Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It’s almost over? Wow, that went fast! The Olympics will end on Sunday.

Ever wonder about the money being made at the Olympics!? Well, Olympians receive $37,500 per Gold Medal, $22,500 per Silver Medal, and $15,000 per Bronze Medal.

Now let’s put it in perspective..

According to sources, SNOOP is making about $500,000 PER DAY as an NBC Correspondent plus bonuses????

And if this is true - he’ll make about 15 Million for his time at the Paris Olympics! 😲😲😲😲