Snoop Dogg Olympics PARIS, FRANCE - JULY 26: US rapper Snoop Dogg makes a peace sign as he holds the torch as part of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games Torch Relay, in Saint-Denis on July 26, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Stephane De Sakutin - Pool/Getty Images) (Pool/Getty Images)

Have we gotten enough Snoop Dogg from Paris 2024 yet?

He seems to be EVERYWHERE during the Summer Olympics. But his best work yet, has to be commentary of a badminton match between the U.S. and China.

“Gimme that, no I need that, no over here, no other there...”

A must watch HERE ⬇️⬇️