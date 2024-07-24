Slow down and disconnect...

“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.”

― Anne Lamott

Slow down and appreciate nature (Easy93)

It’s amazing all of the nature we have surrounding us at any moment here in Florida.

Ducks. Iguanas. More ducks. More iguanas. Blue Jays!

Iguana (Mike Kruz)

Take the time to “un-plug” from all of this tech stuff for a minute. It’s become a necessary evil when it comes to work and entertainment. I recognize the irony here too...

I did for even just an hour earlier... Turned off the phone, took out my camera and took some time to appreciate (and photograph) some of that nature.

Duck (Mike Kruz)

Need to do more of that.