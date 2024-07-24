Slow down and disconnect...

Even a few minutes out in nature will help

Blue Jay! (Mike Kruz)

By Mike Kruz

“Almost everything will work again if you unplug it for a few minutes, including you.”

― Anne Lamott

Slow down and appreciate nature (Easy93)

It’s amazing all of the nature we have surrounding us at any moment here in Florida.

Ducks. Iguanas. More ducks. More iguanas. Blue Jays!

Iguana (Mike Kruz)

Take the time to “un-plug” from all of this tech stuff for a minute. It’s become a necessary evil when it comes to work and entertainment. I recognize the irony here too...

I did for even just an hour earlier... Turned off the phone, took out my camera and took some time to appreciate (and photograph) some of that nature.

Duck (Mike Kruz)

Need to do more of that.

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!