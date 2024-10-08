Sleep better in a hotel? 73% of us do!

Dragging you-know-what today? 😴 Are you waking up more refreshed in a hotel room?

You’re not alone as a new poll finds 73% of us sleep better in hotels!

Lifehacker.com to the rescue with 4 hacks to make our bedroom feel more like the Four Seasons!

• Upgrade your bedding. Even mid-level hotels have high-end mattresses, so might wanna start there. In addition, the pillows, sheets, and duvets are also pretty fancy. A lot of hotels sell that stuff now, or they’ll at least tell you which brands they use, so ask a friendly manager next time at your favorite hotel!

• Make your bedroom darker. Ever notice that even when you turn on every light in a hotel, it’s still pretty dark? It’s by design. Less light tends to equal better sleep, so hello to blackout curtains too!

• Cool the room down. The ideal temperature for sleep is cooler than you think, around 65 degrees. Yes, ladies, we know you tend to run cooler than we guys, so this might be a tough tip to adopt.

• Keep your bedroom clean. Time to organize, vacuum, dust and make up the bed! The maid never leaves your bed un-made, think about it!

