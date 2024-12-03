Single in Tampa? Good News!

Portrait of happy couple clinking glasses while enjoying dinner party with friends and family in cozy interior
Thanksgiving dinner out (Seventyfour - stock.adobe.com)
By Kristy Knight

WalletHub has come up with the Best and Worst Cities for being single.. and TAMPA IS ON THE BEST LIST!

In fact, it made the TOP 5!

Lots of people to meet and activities to participate in. Here’s the breakdown:

Best Cities for Singles

1. Atlanta, GA 

2. Las Vegas, NV 

3. Seattle, WA 

4. Pittsburgh, PA

5. Tampa, FL 

6. Portland, OR 

7. Madison, WI 

8. Cincinnati, OH 

9. Denver, CO 

10. Austin, TX 

Worst Cities for Singles

173. Jackson, MS

174. Yonkers, NY

175. Grand Prairie, TX

176. Warwick, RI

177. Hialeah, FL

178. Glendale, CA

179. Columbia, MD

180. Brownsville, TX

181. Port St. Lucie, FL

182. Pearl City, HI


0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!