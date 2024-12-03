Single in Tampa? Good News!

WalletHub has come up with the Best and Worst Cities for being single.. and TAMPA IS ON THE BEST LIST!

In fact, it made the TOP 5!

Lots of people to meet and activities to participate in. Here’s the breakdown:

Best Cities for Singles

1. Atlanta, GA

2. Las Vegas, NV

3. Seattle, WA

4. Pittsburgh, PA

5. Tampa, FL

6. Portland, OR

7. Madison, WI

8. Cincinnati, OH

9. Denver, CO

10. Austin, TX

Worst Cities for Singles

173. Jackson, MS

174. Yonkers, NY

175. Grand Prairie, TX

176. Warwick, RI

177. Hialeah, FL

178. Glendale, CA

179. Columbia, MD

180. Brownsville, TX

181. Port St. Lucie, FL

182. Pearl City, HI



