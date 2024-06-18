Sights

By Kristy Knight

Have you been to all of these places? Or some of these places? Or one of these places? I’ve been to 7 of them. I guess I need to start traveling more!

According to Planet Ware these are some of the best sights and places to visit:

  • Grand Canyon
  • Niagara Falls
  • Statue of Liberty
  • White House
  • Walt Disney World!!
  • Waikiki
  • Las Vegas Strip
  • Yosemite National Park
  • Golden Gate Bridge
  • Times Square
  • Freedom Trail in Boston
  • Yellowstone National Park
  • San Antonio River Walk
  • Kennedy Space Center
  • St Louis Arch
  • Glacier National Park/Going-to-the-Sun Road
  • Mount Rushmore National Memorial
  • Sedona’s Red Rock Country
