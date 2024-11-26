Shady people in the Sunshine State! 3 Florida cities are in top 5 for Winter affairs

Are you familiar with the dating site Ashley Madison? Yeah... that one.

The one for married people trying to have discreet encounters. The site with the slogan, “Life is short. Have an affair.” The same website that had the data breach back in 2015 that led to a leak of THOUSANDS of cheaters’ info. Whoops!

Well... keep an eye on your spouse, as the expert research team there has determined that MIAMI tops the list of US cities for married people looking to stray!

Looks like Florida, in general, has wandering eyes as Orlando was 2nd on the list and Tampa 4th! Las Vegas, of course, squeezed in at number 3 with Cincinnati, Ohio rounding out the top 5.

Cincinnati? Might wanna go easy on the Skyline Chili ahead of those escapades!