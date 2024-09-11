September 11th: How NYC NEVER FORGETS... Every. Single. Day. 🙏

September 11th, 2021. A day that we will NEVER forget.

A total of 2,792 people died in the World Trade Center attacks; 184 in the Pentagon attack (including those on the plane) and 40 died in the plane that crashed in Pennsylvania.

Here’s a look at the view from the top of the new One World Trade Center, essentially the vantage point of the thousands of people who worked there then... and now.

View from One World Trade Center

In New York City, inside the footprints of where the twin towers once stood, is a beautiful memorial to those lost there that day. Every single day, donated white roses are placed inside the names of those who would have been celebrating a birthday that day.

World Trade Center Memorial

My brother, Dan, did a wonderful tribute video years back for the news station he works at: Spectrum News: NY1.

I wanted to share that with you, below. #NeverForget