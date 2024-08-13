“Seagull insurance” is now a thing?

When you’re eating food on the beach or at a spot adjacent to it, seagulls snagging some of that food, is a casualty we’ve grown to expect, right?

Well, a sandwich spot in St. Andrews, Scotland named The Cheesy Toast Shack, fed up with footing the bill for replacing food up to 30 times a day because of the aggressive birds, will now add a £1 ‘seagull insurance’ fee on all orders!

Seagull eating sandwich

I get it, but in hearing this, I feel like I’m owed at least a sandwich or 2 after some similar incidents in the past on the beach!

...and Florida, don’t get any wild ideas. We already have enough random fees to decipher on those restaurant bills!!



