“Seagull insurance” is now a thing?

As if we needed yet another fee tacked on our restaurant bills

Seagull insurance fee

By Mike Kruz

When you’re eating food on the beach or at a spot adjacent to it, seagulls snagging some of that food, is a casualty we’ve grown to expect, right?

Well, a sandwich spot in St. Andrews, Scotland named The Cheesy Toast Shack, fed up with footing the bill for replacing food up to 30 times a day because of the aggressive birds, will now add a £1 ‘seagull insurance’ fee on all orders!

Seagull eating sandwich

I get it, but in hearing this, I feel like I’m owed at least a sandwich or 2 after some similar incidents in the past on the beach!

...and Florida, don’t get any wild ideas. We already have enough random fees to decipher on those restaurant bills!!


Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

