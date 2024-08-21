Sad 😔 Pizza 🍕 at the airport!

There are a couple food items that are on my “no fly” list.
Gas station sushi 🍣 and airport pizza!
There are a couple exceptions for the latter, like if I see the chefs churning out pies from a real pizza oven, but if that oven is hidden, chances are you’ll wind up getting something that looks like this...
Sure, I’m admittedly picky about my pizza, but I shed a few tears when I saw this thing on the inter-webs. 😢😢
Reddit user TheIndustrialMachine posted this pic of what I guess is a “pizza”, looking more like a couple slices of partially-melted cheese on top of store-bought dough with whatever they scraped from the sides of a tomato sauce can underneath that cheese.
It truly hurts my heart.💔
What’s YOUR favorite pizza place? Tell me about it! We need to erase this image from our minds...
Send me an email 📧 HERE!