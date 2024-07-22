One of my all time favorite movies will always be - Dead Poets Society with Robin Williams. CARPE DIEM!

Yesterday, Robin Williams would have turned 73. His son, Zachary Pym Williams, shared an Instagram post honoring his Father.

“Dad, on what would be your 73rd birthday, I remember you for all the hope and joy you brought to the world,” Zachary posted along with a black-and-white photo of the late actor. “There’s not a week that goes by without someone sharing with me how you helped them through a dark time or a rough patch.” He ended the post with this: “I’m so grateful and proud to be your son. Love you forever.”

Robin Williams died in August of 2014.

If you or someone you know are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises, please call or text 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org.