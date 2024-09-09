Rest in Peace: James Earl Jones at 93 😢

Opening Night Of "On Golden Pond" NEW YORK - APRIL 7: (U.S. TABS AND HOLLYWOOD REPORTER OUT) Actor James Earl Jones attends the opening night of "On Golden Pond" after party at Blue Fin April 7, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images) (Paul Hawthorne/Getty Images)

He had movie roles from Field of Dreams to The Sandlot. He was the voice of Darth Vader as well as that of Mufasa and many others.

With too many other iconic roles to mention, we lost the one and only James Earl Jones earlier today at his home in Dutchess County, NY, his rep confirmed to Variety. He was 93.

The story of the man with quite possibly the most iconic and recognizable voice of all time, began from a struggle with a profound stutter as a child. James went on to a career in Hollywood spanning over 60 years, from his debut on Broadway in 1958 to his most recent movie role, in 2021′s Coming 2 America, where he reprised his role as King Jaffe Joffer.

Jones was awarded a Kennedy Center Honor in 2002, the SAG Life Achievement award in 2009, an honorary Oscar in 2011 and a lifetime achievement Tony Award in 2017. His Grammy award in 1977 for spoken word album makes Jones only one a handful of actors to receive an EGOT.

Rest in Paradise to one of the GREATS. 🙏







