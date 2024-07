I recall, fondly, watching Newhart with my Mom, as a kid. I think what I remember most, are the laughs from Larry, Darryl and Darryl... “I’m Larry. This is my brother Darryl and this is my other brother Darryl.” 😂

Bob Newhart died earlier today (July 18, 2024) at his home in Los Angeles following a series of short illnesses. He was 94. Read more ➡️ HERE.

Rest easy, Bob. Thanks for the laughs! Let’s remember him with these outtakes from the sitcom he lent his name to. ⬇️