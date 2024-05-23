Play Along With Double Feature Friday

This is how The Dove kicks off the weekend! Every Friday afternoon at 3:30pm I play two back to back songs from some of your favorite movies. After the songs play, I ask a trivia question and give away a prize. Fun, right? Tomorrow (5/24) I’ll be giving away tickets to Freestyle Explosion at the Amalie on August 10th. You could see performers like Lisa Lisa and Stevie B! Plus, tomorrow I’ll be playing two songs from two different 80s movies! We love to make Fridays even better and I hope you play along! Listen to win!!



