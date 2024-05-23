Play Along With Double Feature Friday

Double Feature Friday

By Kristy Knight

This is how The Dove kicks off the weekend! Every Friday afternoon at 3:30pm I play two back to back songs from some of your favorite movies. After the songs play, I ask a trivia question and give away a prize. Fun, right? Tomorrow (5/24) I’ll be giving away tickets to Freestyle Explosion at the Amalie on August 10th. You could see performers like Lisa Lisa and Stevie B! Plus, tomorrow I’ll be playing two songs from two different 80s movies! We love to make Fridays even better and I hope you play along! Listen to win!!


On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!