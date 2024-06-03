Planning To Visit Disney Springs?

Have I mentioned how much I love spending time at Disney Springs lately? There are so many things to do there. It’s great for a day trip with the family, or even a date night with that special someone. They have dining, shopping, attractions and shows, a movie theater and if you’re lucky and see some characters out and about, you can snap a picture with them too!

Here are some things I’ve learned to make the day even better. If you’d like the opportunity to taste one (or more) of the incredible cookies at Gideon’s Bakehouse, put your name in RIGHT WHEN YOU ARRIVE. Most of the time, you’ll be on a waitlist and you could be exploring the rest of Disney Springs while you wait your turn. Btw, the wait IS worth it! Have you seen their gigantic cookies!? Also, if you want to eat at places like The Boat House (one of my favorites) or Rainforest Cafe, make a reservation in advance. They have TONS of places to eat, but if you have your hopes on one of them, better to be on the list!

Two things I really want to try next time I’m there is the BALLOON and the WATER CARS! Yep, a car boat that “drives” you around - on the water.

If you’re looking for something fun and a bit different, this might be the perfect place to spend the day!