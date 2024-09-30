Pinellas County 'Cooling Stations'

By Kristy Knight

It’s incredibly difficult to imagine what so many people in our area are going through in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.

We’ll try to pass along as much information as possible that could be of help.

Cooling Stations are really needed for people right now - a place to do just that - cool off, rest, regroup, charge devices, etc..

Here’s a list of places open this week in Clearwater, St Pete, St Pete Beach, Madeira Beach, Seminole, Largo, Tarpon Springs, Gulfport and Dunedin:

https://pinellas.gov/news/cooling-stations-open-around-county/

