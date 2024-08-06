Perfume... for your dog? 🐶

Yesterday, the stock market crashed. So, naturally, today we learn that DOG PERFUME will be hitting stores soon!

2024, you sure are strange.

In this economy, we’re having a hard enough time feeding the dog, but Dolce & Gabbana just unveiled a new perfume for our four-legged friends called “Fefé.” It won’t come cheap too as a 3-1/2 ounce bottle costs just over $100!

Apparently, it’s been approved by vets, lasts all day and dogs seem to really enjoy the scent, which could make for some interesting trips to the dog park!

Their website describes it as an “olfactory masterpiece featuring the cocooning and warm notes of ylang” plus the “clean and enveloping touch of musk” and the “woody, creamy undertones of sandalwood.”

It also comes with a free Dolce & Gabbana dog collar, and a personalized name tag, so that might have something to do with the hefty price tag.

