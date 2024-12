People Are Overspending On These Items

According to empower.com we spend too much money on these items - CAN YOU RELATE?

Accessories 40%

Clothing and shoes 37%

Jewelry 31%

Books 30%

Electronics 28%

Food delivery 27%

Junk food and snacks 26%

Travel 24%

Amusement parks 24%

Makeup 22%

Skin care products 21%

Art supplies 21%

Artwork 20%

Coffee or other barista-made drinks 19%

Board, tabletop and card games 18%

Live event tickets 17%

Hobby supplies 16%

Video games 15%

Musical instruments 14%

Exercise/sports equipment or training 14%

Fine dining 12%

Outdoor gear 12%

Spa services 11%