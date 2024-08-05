Paris 2024: Olympians go for the... CHOCOLATE MUFFIN? 🤔

While the food at the Olympic Village hasn’t exactly gotten rave reviews, ONE menu item has gone viral

chocolate muffin

By Mike Kruz

France. A couple food items they do really well are chocolate and baked goods.

Sooo... is it that much of a surprise that the athletes are going a little nuts over the chocolate muffins that are available to the athletes?

Well, maybe not ALL of them, but definitely Norwegian swimmer Henrik Christiansen, who has documented his chocolate muffin obsession on TikTok for all to see!

Check out a bit of his antics HERE ⬇️⬇️

Sadly, no medals for Henrik, as he finished 6th in the Men’s 800m Freestyle and 4th in the 1500m Freestyle.

Too many muffins weighing him down?! 😋


Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

