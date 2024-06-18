Our Beautiful Clearwater Beach

Summer “officially” starts on Thursday and soooo many of us will be heading to Clearwater Beach! I try to get there at least once a month and take selfies by the water all the time!! LOL! I moved down from Wisconsin in the 90s and enjoy the beach as much as I can - AND THE VIEW! We live in paradise. ☀️😎

Travel + Leisure picked some of their favorite places to stay, eat, and check out. So if you’re looking for some ideas, try these:

Clearwater Marine Aquarium

Captain Memo’s Pirate Cruise

Sunsets at Pier 60

Shepard’s Beach Resort

Sandpearl Resort

Island Way Grill

Palm Pavilion

What’s your favorite thing to do on Clearwater Beach?







