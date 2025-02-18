The Oscars Are Coming Up March 2nd

96th Oscars Governors Ball Preview A view of the Oscar Statuette as decoration at the 96th Oscars Governors Ball Preview held at Ovation Hollywood on March 5, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images) (Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
By Kristy Knight

The Academy Awards are always a big night.. and here are some of the highlights from a new WalletHub report:

  • $57.7M: total cost of the ceremony
  • $10M: the cost of the look for an A-list actress attending the ceremony
  • $24.7K: cost of the 50,000-square-foot Oscars red carpet

Do all these amounts seem crazy to you!? WOW! 10M for the look for an A-list actress to go to the event?? Think of the other things you could do with that money!!

Conan O’Brien will be making his Oscar debut as the host. Excited to see him!

