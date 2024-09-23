Only in Florida: A car parked on top of a dumpster?! 🤔

Well... this isn’t the way you dispose of your used vehicle!

Imagine driving through town, Fort Myers in this case, when you see a white SUV balanced ON TOP of a dumpster perfectly. A prank? The result of a crash? Someone throwing their car away?

A guy who spotted it took the mystery to the local news, who did some digging.

After speaking with some construction workers on the property, they admitted that someone used a forklift to place it on the dumpster, temporarily, because it was in their way while building an apartment complex there! Why they wouldn’t just park it somewhere else is beyond us, but ok...

Turns out the SUV belongs to a contractor who loans it out to visiting workers so they don’t have to rent a vehicle. Yet, so many questions remain!

See the local news story below ⬇️⬇️