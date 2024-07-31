Olympic surfers living their BEST life 😎

Surfing in Tahiti DEFINITELY on that bucket list

Gabriel Medina surfing

Olympics Day 3 Brazil's Gabriel Medina reacts after getting a large wave in the 5th heat of the men's surfing round 3, during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, in Teahupo'o, on the French Polynesian Island of Tahiti, on July 29, 2024. (Photo by Jerome BROUILLET / AFP) / ALTERNATE CROP (Photo by JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images) (JEROME BROUILLET/AFP via Getty Images)

By Mike Kruz

Don’t get me wrong... being in Paris to compete in the Summer Olympics sounds like a dream come true and our athletes are surely taking in the art, culture and FOOD, as able, in between events, but it sounds like the Olympic surfers have bragging rights!

Their events are happening in TAHITI, an island in FRENCH Polynesia, a French territory, which is why they’re able to compete there.

Their Olympic Village, in fact, is actually a CRUISE SHIP! And yes... the surfers are kinda rubbing it in.

By the way, this could be the coolest photo ever: Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina and his board, seemingly suspended in mid-air!

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

