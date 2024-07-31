Olympic surfers living their BEST life 😎

Don’t get me wrong... being in Paris to compete in the Summer Olympics sounds like a dream come true and our athletes are surely taking in the art, culture and FOOD, as able, in between events, but it sounds like the Olympic surfers have bragging rights!
Their events are happening in TAHITI, an island in FRENCH Polynesia, a French territory, which is why they’re able to compete there.
Their Olympic Village, in fact, is actually a CRUISE SHIP! And yes... the surfers are kinda rubbing it in.
By the way, this could be the coolest photo ever: Brazilian surfer Gabriel Medina and his board, seemingly suspended in mid-air!
This is one of the coolest photos I've ever seen— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) July 29, 2024
📸 Jerome Brouillet/AFP via Getty Images pic.twitter.com/PZJdYK9qF9