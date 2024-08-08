Olivia Newton-John

By Kristy Knight

This day in music - two years ago - Olivia Newton-John passed away from cancer at her home in California. She was 73 years old.

I was able to interview her and John Travolta a few years ago. She was absolutely lovely to talk with and was so excited to come to Tampa and dress up like SANDY again!

They were doing special “MEET & GREASE” sing-a-long events here. What a fun time!

Olivia won 4 Grammys and had 5 #1 hits including You’re The One That I Want (with John Travolta) and Physical.

She battled breast cancer three times and was a huge advocate for breast cancer research.


