Oct 31st Is National Doorbell, Caramel Apple AND Magic Day

Probably the coolest pumpkin carving you’ve ever seen! (Original Caption) Keene, New Hampshire: Pumpkin Festival. (Photo by © Erik Freeland/CORBIS SABA/Corbis via Getty Images) (Erik Freeland/Corbis via Getty Images)

By Kristy Knight

All of these make sense for today, don’t they!? HAPPY HALLOWEEN! 🎃

So many people are in traffic right now trying to get home to go trick or treating with their kids! I have so many memories of doing this with my daughter..

Halloween was always a BIG deal when she was growing up. And every year we’d have a Pumpkin Party where the kids would all decorate a pumpkin and play games. We’d have ALL KINDS of decorations for the kids to put on their pumpkins! With spooky music playing in the background, of course. What a fun memory!

Hope you have a great time tonight. Be careful and safe. Take pictures, but don’t forget to enjoy the moments. 😊


