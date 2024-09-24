A Nightmare On Franklin Street

By Kristy Knight

It’s BACK!

All those horror movies you love at Tampa Theatre! You could even take a ghost tour on one of Tampa’s most haunted buildings! 👻

Here are just some of the movies you could see at this classic theatre for A NIGHTMARE ON FRANKLIN STREET:

CARRIE - OCT 11TH

HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL - OCT 12TH

THE BIRDS - OCT 13TH

BEETLEJUICE - OCT 15TH

YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - OCT 15TH

THE GHOST AND MR CHICKEN - OCT 19TH

THE SIXTH SENSE - OCT 25TH

HOCUS POCUS - OCT 26TH

HALLOWEEN - OCT 31ST

*And don’t forget about the NIGHTMARE ON FRANKLIN STREET BLOCK PARTY - OCT 11TH


