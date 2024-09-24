It’s BACK!
All those horror movies you love at Tampa Theatre! You could even take a ghost tour on one of Tampa’s most haunted buildings! 👻
Here are just some of the movies you could see at this classic theatre for A NIGHTMARE ON FRANKLIN STREET:
CARRIE - OCT 11TH
HOUSE ON HAUNTED HILL - OCT 12TH
THE BIRDS - OCT 13TH
BEETLEJUICE - OCT 15TH
YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - OCT 15TH
THE GHOST AND MR CHICKEN - OCT 19TH
THE SIXTH SENSE - OCT 25TH
HOCUS POCUS - OCT 26TH
HALLOWEEN - OCT 31ST
*And don’t forget about the NIGHTMARE ON FRANKLIN STREET BLOCK PARTY - OCT 11TH