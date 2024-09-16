New York City Staple Is Coming To TAMPA

Bagels

By Kristy Knight

If you’ve been to NYC and tried H&H Bagels, you know how good it is!!!! AND IT’S COMING TO TAMPA!

H&H Bagels is a popular bagel shop that’s been around since 1972. It’s been featured in shows like, Seinfeld and The Office, and movies like, You’ve Got Mail.

They’re planning a South Tampa location, on S Dale Mabry, across from Wright’s Gourmet House.

And they’re supposed to be there by the end of the year.. we’ll keep you posted.

PLUS, future Florida H&H Bagel shops include Jacksonville, Miami, Orlando, and Fort Lauderdale. 😋

