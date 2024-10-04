New words added to the Dictionary! 📖

Merriam-Webster back at it with their 2024 additions

Dictionary

By Mike Kruz

Merriam-Webster just added 200 new words and terms to their dictionary.  Here are 10 of them...

•  Touch grass.  To participate in normal activities in the real world.

•  Beach read.  A usually light work of escapist fiction.

•  True crime.  A nonfiction genre of literature, film, podcasts, and shows.

•  Creepy-crawly.  A slang term for bugs.

•  Street corn.  Grilled corn on the cob that’s coated with a creamy spread.

•  Snog.  British slang for making out.

•  Jam band.  A band whose performances are distinguished by frequent and often lengthy jazzlike improvisation.

•  Ultra-processed.  Food made primarily with highly-processed ingredients.

•  Shadow ban.  Hiding someone’s content from other people, usually without the user’s knowledge.

•  FYP or “For You Page”.  A social media feed with personalized content based on your interests.


See more HERE ➡️ Merriam-Webster

Mike Kruz

Mike Kruz

I love music. It’s really what got me into radio to begin with. You should see my record collection: from Michael Jackson and Elton John, to Led Zeppelin and The Stones, to old school hip-hop and dance music ... (Well you get the idea!)

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!