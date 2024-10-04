New words added to the Dictionary! 📖

Merriam-Webster just added 200 new words and terms to their dictionary. Here are 10 of them...

• Touch grass. To participate in normal activities in the real world.

• Beach read. A usually light work of escapist fiction.

• True crime. A nonfiction genre of literature, film, podcasts, and shows.

• Creepy-crawly. A slang term for bugs.

• Street corn. Grilled corn on the cob that’s coated with a creamy spread.

• Snog. British slang for making out.

• Jam band. A band whose performances are distinguished by frequent and often lengthy jazzlike improvisation.

• Ultra-processed. Food made primarily with highly-processed ingredients.

• Shadow ban. Hiding someone’s content from other people, usually without the user’s knowledge.

• FYP or “For You Page”. A social media feed with personalized content based on your interests.





