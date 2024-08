Joan Vassos, a private school administrator from Rockland, MD, has been announced as the Golden Bachelorette. (ABC News)

Joan’s season of the very first Golden Bachelorette begins on Sept 18th! Joan will have her pick of 24 men, ages 57-69 years old.

Her husband passed away after 32 years and she is ready to try to find love again..

As always, we’d love to have someone from Florida win.

So watch out for 64 year old Dan - a private investigator from Naples! And 64 year old Gregg - a retired University VP from Longboat Key!