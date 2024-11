Roses for Mothers Day an 11-year tradition An American Airlines pilot has been handing out 400 roses to women passengers and colleagues every Mothers Day for 11 years. (Liliboas/Getty Images)

Remember Grant Ellis from Jenn Tran’s season of The Bachelorette!? Well.. he’s our next Bachelor.

Grant’s season will begin in January 2025!

*He’s 30 years old

*He’s from New Jersey

*He used to play professional basketball

*He’s a day trader

*He’s looking for a love that’s “kind and understanding.” And he’s hoping for someone adventurous, affectionate, and loving.

Will you be watching?