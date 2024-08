National Roller Coaster Day is THIS FRIDAY, AUGUST 16th! And how lucky are we to have Busch Gardens Tampa Bay right in our area to ride all the cool ones!?

Which one is your favorite?

Iron Gwazi

Tigris

Cheetah Hunt

Cobra’s Curse

SheiKra

Montu

Kumba

Phoenix Rising

...other?

Plus, did you see that Howl-O-Scream starts on Sept 6th? 😲👻